Reading manager Ruben Selles was thrilled with his side’s ability to win at the home of a dangerous opponent.

The Royals beat Posh 2-1 to move up to eighth in League One, level on points with fifth-placed Huddersfield Town. It was a first win for Reading at London Road in a Football League game since 2001.

Two goals in the first 24 minutes from Harvey Knibbs clinched the points with Posh replying late in the game through Emmanuel Fernandez.

Selles said: “We knew our opponents were a really good, dynamic side, but we knew we would have our chances because of the way they attack, with lots of players. We went with a gameplan, and the boys did an amazing job in the first half.

"In the second half we thought we were going to score on a couple of occasions to close the game, but at the end we conceded an amazing goal. It was a good game of football and I’m very proud of the effort my players put in. It’s always difficult to come here.

"It is really good, the happiness of winning a football match and the way that we did it, by being the team we want to be. The dressing room is very happy so now we need to make a decision. Do we want to go up and keep ourselves in the front part of the table? This isn’t a decision where you say if you’re in or out, you have to show it in every action on the pitch, in training and in preparation. That is the challenge for us right now."

Reading are at sixth-placed Barnsley on Tuesday on a night when there are nine League One games. Posh are not in League One action until December 4 when bottom club Burton Albion visit London Road.