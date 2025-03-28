Reading manager Noel Hunt. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Noel Hunt has become the latest opposition manager to shower praise on Peterborough United’s exciting front four.

The Reading manager has to construct a game-plan which enables his side to end a seven-game Posh unbeaten run in League One matches at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday and he will pay particular attention to the likes of Kwame Poku and Malik Mothersille.

‘The Royals’ are on a good run of 10 unbeaten games themselves as they hunt down a play-off place, but six of those matches have been drawn, including against struggling sides Shrewsbury and Exeter City. They might, however, enjoy playing against the more expansive style employed by Posh.

Hunt told the Reading Chronicle: “Peterborough are a really good side. They have a great manager and at the start of the season they were second favourites to go up, so that tells you about what they are and who they are.

"They’ve always been a strong candidate for success at this level, and I think their front four are probably the most dangerous and complete front four in the league.

"We have to be on our guard at all times because at any given moment the likes of Poku or Mothersille can hurt you if you leave them. With the two boys in midfield, that connect so well so, it is on us to be on the front foot and aggressive and have the mindfulness of the turnover to get back into shape.

"It's not their style to sit deep. We will set up as we do for any team, but these are on the same level as the Birminghams, the same style and individual players that can hurt you. They’ve really gelled over the last four or five weeks and the results show that."

Beaten Charlton boss Nathan Jones also called the Posh front four the best in League One after his side’s 3-0 defeat at London Road last weekend.