RATINGS: Peterborough United’s defence were imperious as they shut out dangerous Bournemouth

Posh made a good fist of the first half and even created the better chances but as the second wore on, the visitors began to take control. Posh were able to ride out the storm though and shut out a Bournemouth side that boasted the likes of Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke and David Brooks.
1. Dai Cornell
A testament to Posh's defence that he wasn't called upon more but made some good saves and caught everything that came near him. 7.
2. DAN BUTLER
Was all over the place in the battle with Brooks early on but settled and came into the game. 7.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Fantastic performance at the back. Bournemouth had some big men that he was able to snuff out and made some key interceptions. 9.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Set the heart racing on more than one occasion with his touches in his own box when pressurised by two Bournemouth forwards. Did his usaul key role in starting attacks though and handled the pressure well. 8.