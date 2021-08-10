RATINGS: Peterborough United goalkeeper was comfortably the best player in a 4-0 defeat

Joel Randall in action for Posh against Plymouth. Photo: David Lowndes.
There was little else to cheer for the Posh fans who were back at London Road for the first time in eight months.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 Very Poor.
The debutant goalkeeper was the one player to emerge with credit from a severe mauling. Several good saves and couldn't be blamed for any of the goals. 8. Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Started on the left of the back three and never looked happy. Moved more central in a four, but still appeared uncomfortable. Is his place under threat already? 5 The teenager looked more ill at ease than in any other of his first-team starts. Hardie was too quick and strong for him. 5 It was a shame we didn't get to see him play as a centre-back for longer. He moved into midfield where he again struggled 5. HIs versatility is obvious as he slotted into a right wing-back position and then a right-back role. He didn't offer a lot going forward in either position. Defended soundly. 5. Any Posh threat came from the left and Burrows linked up effectively at times with Randall and Grant. Never stopped running for the team. 6. Played some neat little passes from deep and when pushed forward in the second half he was lively until fading in the final quarter. 6 The midfielder was off the pace and caught in possession too often. Competition for places in midfield is tough now so he could have done with a good performance 5. He certainly moves like a classy player. There were some bright moments in this game, although little end product. 6 A very tame debut for the teenage forward. Found it hard to get in the game and substituted early in the second half 5. The young striker has had little luck with injury in the last 18 months. Forced off early again here. 6 (sub for Poku, 58 mins) Livened Posh up considerably when he came on. Showed plenty of positive intent 7. (sub for Hamilton, 58 mins) Little impact on the game in his half hour on the pitch 6.