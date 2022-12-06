Joel Randall celebrates a goal for Posh Under 21s v Aston Villa. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Randall, who was left out of the last senior matchday squad completely, struck twice in the first-half to set Posh on the way to a handsome 4-1 win over the Premier League club.

The forward had already flashed one shot just wide of a post when he opened the scoring with a cracking goal midway through the first-half. He picked the ball up from a short corner, advanced to the edge of the penalty area and curled a beauty into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh fielded a strong side and first-team regular Ricky-Jade Jones was denied a goal by a fine save from the Villa ‘keeper who pushed a fierce shot onto the crossbar.

Joe Taylor then missed a sitter following a fine cross from David Ajiboye, but Randall was soon volleying home another cross from Ajiboye for 2-0 on the half hour.

Posh remained dominant after the break and some splendid work from Jones enabled Will Van Lier to effectively seal the win with a close range finish on 54 minutes.

Villa pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after a foul by Posh substitute Janos Bodnar eight minutes from time, but Posh had the last word through Taylor in added time after Kai Corbett had teed him up from a Jones cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad