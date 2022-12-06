Randall at the double at Peterborough United Under 21s hammer a Premier League club
Joel Randall could have played himself back into first-team contention after a two-goal display for Peterborough United in a Premier League Under 21 Cup tie against Aston Villa at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
Randall, who was left out of the last senior matchday squad completely, struck twice in the first-half to set Posh on the way to a handsome 4-1 win over the Premier League club.
The forward had already flashed one shot just wide of a post when he opened the scoring with a cracking goal midway through the first-half. He picked the ball up from a short corner, advanced to the edge of the penalty area and curled a beauty into the top corner.
Posh fielded a strong side and first-team regular Ricky-Jade Jones was denied a goal by a fine save from the Villa ‘keeper who pushed a fierce shot onto the crossbar.
Joe Taylor then missed a sitter following a fine cross from David Ajiboye, but Randall was soon volleying home another cross from Ajiboye for 2-0 on the half hour.
Posh remained dominant after the break and some splendid work from Jones enabled Will Van Lier to effectively seal the win with a close range finish on 54 minutes.
Villa pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after a foul by Posh substitute Janos Bodnar eight minutes from time, but Posh had the last word through Taylor in added time after Kai Corbett had teed him up from a Jones cross.
Posh: Blackmore, Mensah, Powell, Fox, Fernandez, Kyprianou, Ajiboye, Van Lier, Joe Taylor, Randall, Jones. Subs; West, Bodnar, Corbett, Hickinson, McGlinchey.