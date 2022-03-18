Here are today’s Championship rumours.

Peterborough United are set to travel to Loftus Road this weekend as they take on QPR in the Championship.

Posh have only suffered defeat against QPR once in their previous seven meetings (W3 D3) and conceded only five goals in the process.

The reverse fixture ended 2-1 to Posh, with an injury-time winner from Siriki Dembele handing them the three points.

A win for Posh could potentially lift them off the foot of the table, while QPR could move one step closer to the play-offs.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Olympiakos lining up move for Blades defender Greek champions Olympiakos are considering a summer move for Sheffield United's George Baldock after showing interest in the 29-year-old last year. Baldock is eligible to play for Greece at international level and is trying to get Greek citizenship so he can be called up. (Football League World)

2. Ex-Luton Town ace tipped for future England call-up Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has tipped midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to break into the England squad after impressing for the Foxes this season. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Luton Town.(Daily Mail)

3. Nottingham Forest ace saw move abroad collapse Nottingham Forest's Harry Arter has said a move abroad fell through for him during the January window. The 32-year-old has now joined Notts County in a surprise loan deal until the end of the season. (The 72)

4. AC Milan keeping tabs on Fulham prospect AC Milan are reportedly one of a number of clubs continuing to monitor Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool failed in their attempt to sign the teenager in January. (Calciomercato)