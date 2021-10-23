QPR boss felt his side let themselves down, but he also had praise for Peterborough United

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United scores his side's equalising goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Sirik Dembele’s 92nd minute goal condemned the Super Hoops to a fourth straight away defeat and they slipped out of the top six as a result. QPR had taken the lead direct from a corner five minutes into the second-half, but Harrison Burrows quickly levelled for Posh.

Warburton was however full of praise for the hard-working Posh side.

“We knew Peterborough were very strong at home,” Warburton said: “We knew they would make things very hard for us and they have very good players.

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United celebrates the victory over QPR at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“But they were everything we had prepared for so for us to lose our shape in the last minute and let the quickest player on the pitch run away and score was very disappointing.

“Our previous three away games were Bournemouth, West Brom and Fulham, three teams who will be challenging for promotion. No disrespect for Peterborough, but this was there for the taking for us.

“But they were determined not to be split and when we did roll the ball out wide the crossing wasn’t good enough, especially in the first-half.

“We had worked on scoring direct from a corner believe it or not and to pull that off was fantastic, but we let them back in too quickly. They had a bit of luck with a deflection, but it was still a soft goal from our point of view.

“We had control of the game - both sets of fans saw that - but they worked hard to maintain their shape and they had two or three chances to score when we were very loose in possession.

“We weren’t good enough to win the game, but you accept that frustration, take a point and move on to the next game.