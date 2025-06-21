QPR believed to be preparing a £1 million bid for Peterborough United striker as Charlton Athletic say they made no effort to sign him
QPR and Championship rivals Charlton Athletic were both believed to be chasing the 21 year-old striker who bagged 16 goals for Posh last season. He scored to cap an outstanding personal and team display in a 3-0 win for Posh against Charlton at the Weston Homes Stadium towards the end of last season.
But respected South London journalist Richard Cawley says Charlton have made no contact with Posh for Mothersille.
That leaves the coast clear for QPR to sign a player who could be available for transfer as he is about to enter the last year of existing deal at Posh. Posh are set to re-introduce their policy of transfer listing players entering the last year of their contract if they refuse to sign a new deal. Mothersille has so far resisted all Posh efforts to get him to sign a fresh contract.
QPR have yet to make a new signing this summer. They have replaced last season’s manager Marti Cifuentes with Julien Stephan.
A £1 million fee, if accepted, would be clear profit for Posh as Mothersille joined the club for nothing after leaving Chelsea.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.