Pundit's verdict on the tactical tweak that set Peterborough United on the way to Wembley, plus latest promotion odds
Sky Sports pundit Job McAnuff can’t see Sheffield Wednesday stopping Peterborough United on the ‘Road to Wembley.’
The Posh camp have been quick to emphasise that a 4-0 win in the first-leg against Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium means nothing just yet.
But Sky Bet have promoted Posh to 5/4 favourites of four to not only complete the job over the Owls, but to win promotion to the Championship.
Before Friday night’s stunning result Posh were the 4-1 outsiders of four.
Bolton and Barnsley drew their play-off first leg semi-final at the University Stadium 1-1 on Saturday. That second leg takes place next Friday (May 19) 24 hours after Posh travel to Hillsborough for their second leg.
Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for all EFL play-off games and their punditry team of former Reading, Watford and Crystal Palace winger McAnuff and League One title winning Plymouth Argyle Steve Schumacher were impressed with Posh.
After Friday’s game McAnuff said: “One of the tactical tweaks from Darren Ferguson that has worked so well is moving Jack Taylor into a more advanced role.
"Taylor was outstanding, but the system wouldn’t work without the platform the other midfielders Oliver Norburn and Hector Kyprianou provide.
"At 2-0 it would be tough for Wednesday in the second leg, but at 4-0 it’s a huge task because of how good Peterborough are on the counter attack in an open game.
"I can’t see Wednesday turning it around. They are capable of scoring four, but, on what I’ve seen tonight, I’m not sure they can stop Peterborough scoring.”
Schumacher added: “Centre-backs Ronnie Edwards and Frankie Kent were outstanding as well. By keeping Wednesday’s attack quiet all game it enabled the front four to do what they did.
"They are very hard to stop. They have so much speed, but they are all good players as well.
"When Peterborough score first they are very hard to stop because of that ability on the counter attack.”