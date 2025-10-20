Pundit believes Peterborough United are vulnerable to relegation from League One because they keep selling their star players

Don Goodman (right). Photo Tim Sturgess

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman fears the continuous sale of star players could lead to relegation from League One for Peterborough United.

Goodman was asked by Football League World to say which team he was most worried for in League One.

He said: “As things stand, I would have to say my old mate Darren Ferguson's team, Peterborough. Darren has done unbelievably, but when a club is in the business of always selling their best players, there comes a time when the club may become vulnerable.

"I think the biggest issue with Peterborough this season is that they have always been a team that will concede plenty of goals, but have always been a team that scores more.

"Nine goals in 12 matches is the difference between what I would normally associate with Peterborough, and what I am seeing now.

"It's sad to see that they are struggling so far this season. Hopefully, they can turn that around."

Posh are the lowest scorers in League One ahead of a big basement battle with rock-bottom Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh sold Kwame Poku and Malik Mothersille in the summer. They also lost Hector Kyprianou to a free transfer.

Only midfielder Archie Collins, the matchwinner for Posh at Burton on Saturday, remains at the club from the team that lost a League One play-off semi-final to Oxford United in May 2024.