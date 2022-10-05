News you can trust since 1948
£26 Oxford United tickets go on sale to Peterborough United fans

Oxford currently sit in 18th in League One and are winless in four matches.

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:00 am - 1 min read

Posh travel to the Kassam Stadium in around three weeks’ time on October 22.

On their last visit, in March 2021, Oxford put an end to Posh’s six-match winning run by holding out for a 0-0 draw.

Tickets are priced at £26 for adults, £18 for Over 65s, £18 for Under 22s, £15 for Under 18s, £11 for Under 13s and £7 for Under 7s.

All tickets are on general sale.

For more information, visit theposh.com/tickets.

Tickets are continuing to sell fast for the derby at home to Cambridge the following week. Posh have sold over 10,000 tickets to home fans

Ticket sales for Peterborough United vs Cambridge united top 10,000
