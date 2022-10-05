Posh travel to the Kassam Stadium in around three weeks’ time on October 22.

On their last visit, in March 2021, Oxford put an end to Posh’s six-match winning run by holding out for a 0-0 draw.

Tickets are priced at £26 for adults, £18 for Over 65s, £18 for Under 22s, £15 for Under 18s, £11 for Under 13s and £7 for Under 7s.

All tickets are on general sale.

For more information, visit theposh.com/tickets.