Praise for Peterborough United from Bristol City boss

Posh defender Nathan Thompson's own goal against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

City won 3-2 with the winning goal from Chris Martin arriving six minutes from time after Sammie Szmodics had netted twice against his old club for Posh.

Nathan Thompson’s own goal and a George Tanner striker had City level at 2-2 at the interval.

Fleming, who was standing in for self-isolating manager Nigel Pearson, admitted his side had to dig deep against a ‘very good’ Posh outfit to claim a fourth away win of the season.

“At the end of the day it’s fine margins,” Fleming told the Bristol press. “It’s quality from Chris Martin and then some great defending because I thought Peterborough were very good today and they asked us a lot of questions with the way they moved the ball.

“I think we needed to bounce back after losing our previous game at Milwall. The fine margins, intensity, work rate and a couple of finishes in the final third got us home.

“It’s very important for us as we’re still a work in progress. We’re just working our socks off and that’s showing. I think character got us that win today.