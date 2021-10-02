Praise for Peterborough United from Bristol City boss
Peterborough United earned praise from Bristol City assistant manager Curtis Fleming after a pulsating Championship clash at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 2).
City won 3-2 with the winning goal from Chris Martin arriving six minutes from time after Sammie Szmodics had netted twice against his old club for Posh.
Nathan Thompson’s own goal and a George Tanner striker had City level at 2-2 at the interval.
Fleming, who was standing in for self-isolating manager Nigel Pearson, admitted his side had to dig deep against a ‘very good’ Posh outfit to claim a fourth away win of the season.
“At the end of the day it’s fine margins,” Fleming told the Bristol press. “It’s quality from Chris Martin and then some great defending because I thought Peterborough were very good today and they asked us a lot of questions with the way they moved the ball.
“I think we needed to bounce back after losing our previous game at Milwall. The fine margins, intensity, work rate and a couple of finishes in the final third got us home.
“It’s very important for us as we’re still a work in progress. We’re just working our socks off and that’s showing. I think character got us that win today.
“Having experience of what the Championship is all aboutis also important. We spoke at half time about how we could go and win the game, not how to protect an away point so it’s important we stuck to our beliefs, our team shape and what we were trying to do in the game and we succeeded.”