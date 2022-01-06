Praise for injured Peterborough United full-back Dan Butler and is his replacement already on the way to London Road?
Peterborough United are thought to have lined up a replacement for injured left-back Dan Butler.
Butler will miss the rest of the season after damaging ankle ligaments in the December win over Millwall at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh were already seeking a new left-sided defender before Butler was crocked, but the hunt was intensified once Butler’s scan results came through.
A loan signing from a Premier League club has been lined up and could arrive before Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers, although he might not start that match. Summer signing Joe Tomlinson is likely to play left-back in the third round tie.
There’s a chance Posh could unveil a loan signing today (January 6)
Butler’s injury woes attracted a couple of unkind comments on social media, but the vast majority of Posh fans were quick to wish him well.
I disagree with anyone knocking him, the lad has always given his all.
‘Unlucky Dan! See you next season, wish you a good recovery.’
Shame for the lad. Always gives 100% for the badge. Awful tackle! Good luck to Dan in his recovery.
A player who could never be faulted for effort. A player who was pivotal in Posh winning promotion. He probably made his injury worse by the way, tracking back after initially going down. Wishing Dan a speedy recovery.
Dan Butler has worn the Posh shirt with pride. He should be supported through the coming months.
Not the most stylish of full backs, but rarely let anyone down and always gave his all. Let’s hope he recovers quickly.
