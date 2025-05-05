Potential Peterborough United signing scores twice on the final day of the season

Kyrell Lisbie after scoring for Cray Valley against Charlton. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have confirmed their interest in Braintree winger Kyrell Lisbie.

The ‘Football Insider’ website reported the link on Monday morning and have Posh have admitted to the PT this afternoon that report is accurate. Lisbie (21) is the son of former Charlton striker Kevin Lisbie and has a twin brother Kyreece who is on the books at Colchester United.

Posh are known to be seeking two wide players to compete with current players Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh for first-team places next season.

Kyrell Lisbie scored 14 goals for Braintree this season after netting twice in the final National League game of the season against Rochdale on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon. Braintree finished 17th.

Lisbie is thought to be best as a left-winger, but has also featured as a centre-forward. He came through the Academies at West Ham United and Watford before moving into non-league football.

Lisbie has also played non-league football for Woodford Town, Welling United and Cray Valley. He scored an FA Cup goal for Cray Valley against Charlton Athletic last season, albeit in a 6-1 defeat.

Posh have also been linked with Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer and Salford forward Kelly N’Mai in recent weeks.