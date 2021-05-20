Posh to tackle Newcastle United, but no friendlies at the Weston Homes Stadium this summer

Posh played Newcastle United in a famous FA Cup tie in 2002. Newcastle won a thriller 4-2 at London Road.

The game will take place in Portugal as both clubs will be on a training camp in the region at the same time. Posh hope to arrange a second friendly while they are abroad.

Posh won’t play any friendlies at home as work on improving their playing surface is prioritised.

This disappoints Posh who fancied landing a big Premier League at home as their usual money-spinning summer tours are not expected to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship fixtures for the 2021-22 season are expected to be released on Thursday, June 24.

That date should be confirmed after this season’s Championship play-offs are completed on May 29. Bournemouth and Swansea take narrow leads into the semi-final, second legs this weekend.