1. Rangers chase Millwall wonderkid
Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, with the forward yet to sign professional terms with the Championship club. The 16-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the Lions. (Daily Record)
2. Fulham open talks with Aston Villa defender
Fulham have reportedly opened talks to sign Aston Villa's Matt Targett, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Newcastle United this season. The Magpies are still considering signing the full-back permanently. (The Northern Echo)
3. Blades forward expected to leave
Sheffield United's Oliver Burke is expected to leave Bramall Lane this summer as he is not part of Paul Heckingbottom's plans. The 25-year-old only made three appearances in the Championship for United this season, before he was loaned out to Millwall. (Yorkshire Live)
4. League One duo express interest in Lilywhites star
Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are thought to be interested in signing Preston North End's Tom Bayliss on loan this summer. The 23-year-old has been put up for sale by the Lilywhites. (Lancashire Live)