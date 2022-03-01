Peterborough United suffered yet another defeat at the weekend.

Their Championship clash against Hull City was a must-win, however Posh were beaten 3-0 by their fellow relegation rivals.

The defeat leaves them glued to the bottom of the table - eight points from safety and with a game in hand over 21st place Reading.

Peterborough will now host Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup Fifth Round tonight.

The two sides have only ever met once previously - another cup tie in February 198 - where the visitors came out 1-0 winners at London Road Stadium.

Peterborough United will then face another tough test in Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Terriers currently sit third in the league and are vying for an automatic promotion spot.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

