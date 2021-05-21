Posh star Edwards receives first England call-up
Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards has been called up to the England under 19 squad for a training camp next week.
Edwards (18), who signed a four-year contract with Posh earlier this week, will link up with the Young Lions for five days at the national football centre from Sunday (May 23). It is the first time a teenager signed from Barnet has been called up by his country.
The Young Lions had been aiming to reach the UEFA U19 Euros this summer, before the qualifying stage in March and July’s Finals were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Ian Foster is now looking towards the 2021-22 campaign by bringing his group for next season together. Foster has named a 28-strong squad for the camp.
The 2021-22 campaign is scheduled to begin in October, when England will play group hosts Sweden, Switzerland and Andorra in the first qualifying round of a tournament which finishes with summer finals in Slovakia in July, 2022.