Posh star Edwards receives first England call-up

Ronnie Edwards.

Edwards (18), who signed a four-year contract with Posh earlier this week, will link up with the Young Lions for five days at the national football centre from Sunday (May 23). It is the first time a teenager signed from Barnet has been called up by his country.

The Young Lions had been aiming to reach the UEFA U19 Euros this summer, before the qualifying stage in March and July’s Finals were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Ian Foster is now looking towards the 2021-22 campaign by bringing his group for next season together. Foster has named a 28-strong squad for the camp.