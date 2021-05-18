Posh pleased with the contribution of the club’s Academy to a successful promotion campaign
Posh intend to continue their policy of giving Academy graduates a chance in the Championship next season.
The club were pleased with the contribution of Academy players to the 2020-21 promotion success.
Graduates from the Academy (and the club include Idris Kanu and Ronnie Edwards, who both joined Posh as 17 year-olds, in their stats) made 18 League One starts and 42 substitute appearances between them in the season just finished. There were also 49 unused substitute appearances.
In all competitions those numbers rose to 37 starts, 55 substitute appearances and 72 unused sub appearances.
Harrison Burrows, who joined Posh 10 years ago at the age of nine led the way with 13 starts in all competitions, one more than Kanu.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson gave first-team debuts to Academy stars forward Adler Nascimento, midfielder Charlie O’Connell and goalkeeper Will Blackmore in the dying minutes of the last game of the season at Doncaster last Sunday. Nascimento is just 16.
Full Academy appearances (92, all competitions, including subs): 27 Burrows, 25 Kanu, 16 Ricky-Jade Jones, 9 Flynn Clarke, 6 Ronnie Edwards, 3 Benjamin Mensah, 3 Kyle Barker, 1 Will Blackmore, 1 Charlie O’Connell, 1 Adler Nascimento.