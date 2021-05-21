Posh keep one of their ‘great characters’ for another three years - five players have now signed new deals in the last 72 hours

Dan Butler signs his new Posh contract. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Left-back Dan Butler put pen to paper today (May 21). He joines Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones as Posh players to have signed new deals since the end of the season.

Butler (26) joined Posh in the summer of 2019 from Newport County and made 45 appearances last term in all competitions as Darren Ferguson’s men secured automatic promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Ferguson was delighted to get Butler tied down on a long-term contract. “Dan is a great character. You need athletic players in the Championship so we are pleased to get this one done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Butler (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Dan has been part of the backbone of this team and you are going to need character in abundance next season.

“He loves coming in every day and is a big part of what we are trying to do. Credit to the chairman, the co-owners and Barry Fry to get these new contracts sorted so quickly.”

Butler is stil pinching himself that he will play Championship football for the first time in his career next season.

He said: “It was probably the easiest decision I have made in football. I am really excited for the future. A lot of the boys are already signed up and we can look forward to what’s ahead.

“It is nice to get it done early. I think that suits both parties. I have a young family and where we are settled in the area.