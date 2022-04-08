Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Peterborough United travel to Ashton Gate tomorrow afternoon as they face Bristol City in the Championship.

Posh currently sit glued to the bottom of the table, however if results go their way this weekend they could be within seven points of safety.

The Robins are also looking to avoid the drop themselves as they sit in 19th place.

Grant McCann’s side have won only once in the league this year and will have to put on a huge performance if they are to beat City, who they have beaten in only one of their previous seven meetings.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham bid £5.8m for Brazilian star Fulham have tabled a £5.8m bid for Internacional winger Caio Vidal. The 21-year-old's form has attracted interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Getafe. (Samuel Batista)

2. Baggies man eager to extend his stay Andy Carroll is keen to sign a new deal with West Brom in the summer. The 32-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January and has scored twice in their last four matches. (Express and Star)

3. Tottenham confident of deal for Championship ace Tottenham Hotspur are apparently confident that West Brom's Sam Johnstone will join them in the summer. The goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)

4. Millwall man set to become free agent Millwall winger Connor Mahoney is set to be released after three years with the club. The 25-year-old has only made eight appearances in teh Championship this season. (Football League World)