Many Posh fans left early as Posh slipped to a heavy home defeat. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was predictable outrage, criticism of the owners, the manager and the players, but also a feeling that the final scoreline was a harsh reflection of a competitive encounter.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Harsh but fair. At least I can book that May holiday now and rest easy – @eamonnduff

Kabongo Tshimanga during his Posh debut against Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Very, very bad day at the office – @markjoyce114

Does not need any explanation. Harsh score, but better team won – @CHAMM24

Never a 5-0 game. We were the better side in the first half, but not being ruthless meant we were 2-0 down to their only ventures into our box. Very poor start to the second-half ultimately cost us as there was no way back then. 6pts needed later this week to stay alive – @derren_cooper

There are no words – @TOPCAT8787

Rather hope Posh will agree with fans that no part of the performance was at all something to be happy with. Terrible all over! – @POSHLOVERS

1st half we had several chances, however every shot on target hit their keeper, 2nd half we fell apart. Dust off and go again – @LGend007

For me, the only upside to this is it’s now unlikely Fergie will stay on after the season. I am aware it’s a short term deal, but we all know what would have happened if it went well – @beardie914

Missed open goal before the break and not taking Butler off at half-time cost us. Fergie should have the back four in first thing tomorrow morning and make them pass the ball from side to side for the whole day. Get it out their bloody system before the next match! – @ChrisHurst2

Can’t blame Fergie. Squad not good enough – @PaulPosh.

Our amazing January recruitment on show again, did well adding to our already shambolic defence – @Alexnelson2004.

We have hardly beaten any of the top teams so no surprise. A mid table finish, as I've been saying since before the start of the season, is the best we can expect, appointing Fergie doesn't change that – @MyJakedog

Well that showed us. Most embarrassing and humiliating home performance I’ve ever seen (and I’ve been coming for 50 years). Toothless. End of – @TobyWoody

We're not very good. Fergie or McCann isn't the issue. The owners are the issue. Too narrow minded – @DE180YPOSH

There is no excuse for that defensive performance. We also need to hit the back of net – @jimhicksuk

Playing out from the back when they can’t pass a ball 10 yards seems to be an issue – @chunkyclunky

Normal service has been resumed – @MIchaelRutkows4

Can’t blame Fergie for this one. Bad officiating and the players playing backwards football at home was to blame. Every single one of them should apologise to Will Norris for the embarrassment they produced today – @MichaelRealReed