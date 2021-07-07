Posh confirm iFollow is out and a bespoke streaming service is in
Peterborough United have dumped iFollow in favour of launching their own bespoke streaming service.
Posh have joined forces with world-leading streaming provider StreamAMG.
Posh intend to offer fans a modernised and bespoke club website, mobile app and streaming service, powered by Other Media’s Clubcast Fan Experience Platform.
The combined website, app and streaming service is scheduled to be up and running by mid-November 2021.
All Posh matches were streamed live by iFollow last season, but it often proved to be a frustrating service for fans.