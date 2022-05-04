Charlie O'Connell scored for Posh Under 23s at Colchester.

Posh won five and lost 11 of their 23 games in their first season in the competition and finished sixth in their eight-team league.

Kai Corbett tucked away a first-half penalty to equalise an early Colchester goal. Corbett had been fouled to earn the spot-kick.

But the hosts also equalised from the penalty spot in the second-half after defender Charlie O’Connell had nudged Posh in front from a corner.

It took a great save from Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore three minutes from time to preserve a point.