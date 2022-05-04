Posh complete season with an away draw

Posh completed their Professional Development Under 23 League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Colchester on Tuesday evening.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 7:59 am
Charlie O'Connell scored for Posh Under 23s at Colchester.

Posh won five and lost 11 of their 23 games in their first season in the competition and finished sixth in their eight-team league.

Kai Corbett tucked away a first-half penalty to equalise an early Colchester goal. Corbett had been fouled to earn the spot-kick.

But the hosts also equalised from the penalty spot in the second-half after defender Charlie O’Connell had nudged Posh in front from a corner.

It took a great save from Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore three minutes from time to preserve a point.

Posh had lost 2-0 to Ipswich Town in their final home game of the season.

Ipswich Town