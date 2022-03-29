Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Peterborough United return to league action this weekend as they host Middlesbrough.

Posh are six points from safety in the Championship but will be hoping to build on their surprise 3-1 victory over QPR last time out.

The win was their first of the year and the players will have been frustrated to be interrupted by the international break.

However, Boro will be a very tough test for Grant McCann’s men as they currently sit seventh in the league - two points from a play-off spot.

Posh haven’t beaten Middlesbrough since February 1994 (L4 D4) but may need to break their duck if they are to retain their Championship status next season.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest consider second bid for Hammers ace Nottingham Forest are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign West Ham defender Emmanuel Longelo, after they saw a bid rejected in January. Joe Worrall has been heavily linked with a move in the opposite direction. (Claret and Hugh) Photo Sales

2. Terriers in battle for ex-Man City defender Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers are all in the race to sign Zulte Waregem defender Cameron Humphreys. The 23-year-old joined Manchester City’s academy in 2015 before joining the Belgian side four years later. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Blades target Portuguese free agent this summer Sheffield United are among a number of clubs considering a summer move for Arouca goalkeeper, Victor Braga, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Bristol City and Reading are also keen on the 30-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Liverpool agree personal terms for Fulham youngster Liverpool are said to have reached an agreement with Fulham's Fabio Carvalho ahead of a summer move. The Reds failed to secure a deal for the 19-year-old in January before the deadline passed. (Football Insider) Photo Sales