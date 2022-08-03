Joe Ward in action for Posh against Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In fact MacAnthony expects Ward to sign a new contract at Posh in the coming weeks. The 26 year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Players entering the last year of their contract at Posh are usually placed on the transfer list unless they agree to an extension.

The Pompey link came from a national journalist, but MacAnthony said: “There’s no chance (of Ward leaving). So relax as he will be signing a new deal this season. Posh is his home.”

Ward is Posh’s longest-serving current player having moved to London Road from Woking in January, 2018.