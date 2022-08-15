Last week MacAnthony spoke about the ‘embarrassment of riches’ in his squad so a limp display in Saturday’s 2-0 League One defeat at Plymouth Argyle presumably came as a shock.
It was the first dropped points of the season for Posh who dropped from top to fourth ahead of two home games against League One favourites Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday and winless Lincoln City on Saturday.
He did however praise the efforts of the Posh fans as 367 of them made the long haul to Devon.
MacAnthony used social media to say: “It was a magnificent effort by our fans. That’s a real haul to get to Plymouth.
"And fair play to Plymouth as they were miles better than us. They played us off the park and should have won by more. Our players played well below their best. That’s not me having a go as they know all this. It’s the reality. Only Lucas (goalkeeper Bergstrom) emerged with much credit.
"We have plenty still to learn and we know if we don’t put the hard yards in we will get beaten in this division, especially by a team as good as Plymouth.
"We had a very bad day at the office. It happens. It wasn’t our finest hour, We had a half-decent week as won in the cup, but we’d rather have won the league game.
"We now have two big home games and big performances are needed.”