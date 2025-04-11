Brad Ihionvien scores a last-gasp leveller for Posh at Wrexham in a Vertu Trophy semi-final. Photo David Lowndes.

Darren Ferguson is steeling himself ahead of one of the toughest jobs in football management.

The Peterborough United boss has 22 players to pick from for Sunday’s EFL Trophy Final against hot favourites Birmingham City at Wembley (3pm kick off), but he can only name 18 in his matchday squad. Four players will be massively disappointed when Ferguson confirms his selection on Sunday morning.

The problem is eased somewhat by the unavailability of January signings Sam Hughes, Carl Johnston and Tayo Edun.

Available Posh players

Goalkeepers (3): Jed Steer, Nicholas Bilokapic, Will Blackmore.

Defenders (6): James Dornelly, Harley Mills, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jadel Katongo, George Nevett.

Midfielders (5): Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Mo Susoho, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

Forwards (8): Ricky-Jade Jones, Kwame Poku, Malik Mothersille, Abraham Odoh, Chris Conn-Clarke, Brad Ihionvien, Cian Hayes, Gustav Lindgren.

Forward players Chris Conn-Clarke and Brad Ihionvien, plus midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady, look vulnerable as they haven’t featured in the Posh squad for the last few games. Ihionvien’s last-gasp goal kept Posh in the competition at the semi-final stage at Wrexham. Goalkeeper Will Blackmore is unlikely to be involved if senior ‘keeper Jed Steer is fit again after missing Birmingham’s League One promotion-clinching 2-1 win at Posh on Tuesday night.

"The hardest jobs in management are telling young players they are not getting a contract and are being released, and telling any player they will not be part of a massive occasion like a Wembley final,” Ferguson admitted. “They are horrible things to have to do, although it will help me this weekend that I always tell players why I am leaving them out of any game. I always tell players why they are not starting or, even worse, why they are not involved at all, but I will have some very disappointed players when I decide my squad.

"We have good numbers available and we look very fit, but I will be amazed if both teams don’t use at least 15 players each. It’s a big pitch at Wembley and players will get tired. I have been pleased with the impact my substitutes have made in recent games.

"I have tough decisions to make in the forward line for a start, but whoever plays will be told to finish the game with no regrets. No disrespect, but there are thousands of players better than ours who don’t ever get to play at Wembley and yet some of mine will have played there twice in a year. The pictures from last season’s win are all over the dressing room and training ground. No-one can take those memories from us, but we want to create some new ones.”