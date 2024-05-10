Pompey boss John Mousinho lifts the League One trophy. Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.

The manager of League One champions Portsmouth believes Peterborough United need to be ready for Championship clubs trying to poach their top talent this summer.

Pompey boss John Mousinho was in the Sky Sports studio watching Posh fail to get past Oxford United in their League One play-off semi-final second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday.

Mousinho is a huge fan of the way Posh play and he’s admirer of several players which had Pompey followers speculating whether or not their club could soon be bidding for the likes of Harrison Burrows and Hector Kyprianou, according to the Portsmouth News.

Posh have already sold forward Ephron Mason-Clark to Championship side Coventry City, while centre-back Josh Knight has now fallen out of contract. Burrows is also out of contract, but Posh will be taking advantage of a one-year option on their captain. Teenage defender Jadel Katongo has been on loan all season from Manchester City.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mousinho said: “I spoke before both play-off legs about how good Peterborough have been as an attacking side this year. They have been outstanding and they’ve blown sides away. Whenever we’ve played against them, they were a real threat and trying to deal with them is very, very difficult.

“Next year is a really interesting one for them, because we already know they are going to lose Mason-Clark, Katongo is going back and they have a couple of players who are out of contract.

“I’d be very, very surprised if Championship sides don’t come in poaching for some of the players they have on their books, because I think they have a side full of Championship quality. It will be a really interesting summer for them.

