Posh v Portsmouth action, Photo David Lowndes.

Pompey had to make late changes to their planned starting line-up as key men Paddy Lane and Joe Rafferty dropped out because of illness.

That meant 11 senior players were unavailable for a game against a Posh team chasing a sixth League One win in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also lost forward Christian Saydee to a hamstring injury in the first-half, although his replacement Kusini Yengi went on to score the winning goal 13 minutes from time.

Posh winger Kwame Poku in action with Owen Moxon of Portsmouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Pompey retained their five-point lead at the top and are now nine points clear of third-placed Bolton and 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Posh.

Mousinho told the Portsmouth News: “I feel relieved and elated, but the prevailing emotion is relief because of how good Peterborough are and how difficult it was to prepare.

“Then there was the elation of winning the game in the circumstances we did, because, especially in the second half, the lads were superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We had illnesses before the game with Paddy (Lane) and Raff (Rafferty) both due to start the game, but both fell ill last night.

‘‘It’s a big win. I haven’t seen the league table, but a couple of people shouted results at me.

‘The most important thing was for us to take care of business and ourselves.