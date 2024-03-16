Portsmouth boss hails a huge win for his patched-up team against Peterborough United
Pompey had to make late changes to their planned starting line-up as key men Paddy Lane and Joe Rafferty dropped out because of illness.
That meant 11 senior players were unavailable for a game against a Posh team chasing a sixth League One win in a row.
They also lost forward Christian Saydee to a hamstring injury in the first-half, although his replacement Kusini Yengi went on to score the winning goal 13 minutes from time.
Pompey retained their five-point lead at the top and are now nine points clear of third-placed Bolton and 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Posh.
Mousinho told the Portsmouth News: “I feel relieved and elated, but the prevailing emotion is relief because of how good Peterborough are and how difficult it was to prepare.
“Then there was the elation of winning the game in the circumstances we did, because, especially in the second half, the lads were superb.
‘We had illnesses before the game with Paddy (Lane) and Raff (Rafferty) both due to start the game, but both fell ill last night.
‘‘It’s a big win. I haven’t seen the league table, but a couple of people shouted results at me.
‘The most important thing was for us to take care of business and ourselves.
“Between now and the end of the season we have to take care of what we can take care of - and everything will hopefully get sorted off the back of that.”