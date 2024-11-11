Peterborough United beat arch rivals Cambridge United 6-1 on Saturday (November 9).

Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated offence during Posh’s derby with Cambridge United on Saturday.

The man is believed to have directed a gesture towards Posh forward Ricky-Jade Jones before being removed from the stands and arrested.

He has since been released on bail.

A gesture is alleged to have been made towards Posh forward Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo: David Lowndes.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 19-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

"He has been released on bail until 7 February 25 while investigations continue.”

The Peterborough Telegraph is awaiting a response from the police regarding if there were any further arrests.