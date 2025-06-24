Poku to QPR set to go through with close to £1 million heading to Peterborough United

Peterborough United are set to receive £900k from the transfer of Kwame Poku to Championship club Queens Park Rangers.

Sky Sports are reporting the details of a compensation fee agree between the clubs after Poku reportedly completed his medical at the London-based club. Ppsh also insisted on and received several lucrative add ons.

The transfer will bring to an end a long-running saga set in motion by Poku’s refusal to sign a new deal at Posh after four years at the club.

Scottish giants Rangers and League One champions Birmingham City had also been chasing Poku’s signature.

But the 23 year-old appears to have chosen QPR and that’s good news for Posh as they would have received a smaller fee if the winger had moved to Scotland.

Posh turned down bigger offers than £900k for Poku in recent seasons.