Kwame Poku celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo David Lowndes.

One thunderous strike from Kwame Poku’s left foot rescued Peterborough United from a third straight home defeat in League One.

Posh had floundered against the latest set of man mountains to visit the Weston Homes Stadium with visitors Lincoln City well worth their lead courtesy of a classy first-half goal from Ben House.

But 20 minutes into the second-half Poku charged forward and smashed a shot into the corner of the Imps’ net from 25 yards. It was a bolt from the blue, and it was eventually worth a point, even though questions regarding the ability of this Posh team to cope physically with the rigours of League One remain.

There has been a shift in playing style on the evidence of matches at London Road this season. Unless of course teams have realised packed, physical defences and no space in midfield is the way to combat a Posh team that thrilled with the precision of their passing last season. No such patterns of play have been seen in home matches this season, although five games in is no times to start panicking too much. There was at least plenty of fight even though most individual battles were catchweight contests.

Action from Posh v Lincoln. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh gave a second debut to on-loan Manchester City centre-back Jadel Katongo, but this time in his preferred position of centre-back. Emmanuel Fernandez dropped to the substitutes’ bench with Oscar Wallin switching the right of central defence. Ricky-Jade Jones was preferred to Malik Mothersille and Bradley Ihionvien as the central striker with Joel Randall fighting off the challenge of Chris Conn-Clarke for the number 10 spot.

Lincoln were without suspended skipper and centre-back Paudie O’Connor, but still fielded a big side, much like the two teams to have already won at the Weston Homes Stadium this season. They were chasing a 44 year-old club record of 12 unbeaten away games in a row.

Posh started brightly on the ball, but once the visitors got their press organised Darren Ferguson’s side found it difficult to pass through or around them. The contrast in styles was stark with Lincoln hoofing the ball forward helped by a goalkeeper with an enormous kick and yet their goal just past the half hour mark was superbly created and executed. The Imps kept the ball alive after a couple of aborted attempts into the Posh penalty area, switched the play to the left and a delicious cross from Dom Jefferies was volleyed home first time with great precision by Ben House.

Before the goal Tom Bayliss and Jovon Makama shot wide after advancing menacingly on goal as Posh gave up possession far too easily and often in their own half. Jack Sparkes also hacked a clearance away from goal after Posh had been opened up down their right enabling Jefferies to threaten.

Posh did deliver a neat free kick routine on 25 minutes which saw Hector Kyprianou test visiting ‘keeper George Wickens – it was a first home shot on target for almost two hours at London Road - and Jones beat Wickens to an excellent Jack Sparkes cross, but he was stretching and couldn’t control his header.

After the goal Joel Randall steered a Curtis shot straight at Wicken, but that much penetration was rare against rugged opponents who won most 50-50s, and House curled a shot straight at Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer just before the break after a long hopeful punt had caused problems.

Posh buzzed about at the start of the second-half, but neither manager could have been too impressed as seven changes were made on 57 minutes, three for Lincoln and four for Posh as Mothersille, Ihionvien, Conn-Clarke and Fernandez were all sent on.

It was Lincoln who almost benefitted straight away following a sublime piece of control by House, but Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer was out quickly to save.

Poku’s magical moment soon followed, but once Ihionvien had been thwarted by Wicken on 74 minutes Posh didn’t look likely to score again, even though the Lincoln number one left the field injured after stopping the substitute’s shot. The Posh replacement forwards couldn’t hold the ball up and the occasional good crossing position was wasted. Fernandez did deliver what is becoming a trademark burst forward, but he passed rather than shot this time and the chance evaporated.

Indeed the visitors were probably the ones kicking themselves through the final stages plus 12 minutes of added time as they looked more dangerous. One of their substitutes Danny Cadamarteri raced clear, but Steer was again on hand to save.

Both sets of supporters roared their teams on towards the end, but no further goals arrived. Posh, who one assumes will improve, might see this as a good point later in the season.

Posh: Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Jadel Katongo, Oscar Wallin (sub, Emmanuel Fernandez, 57 mins), Sam Curtis, Archie Collins (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady, 86 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Abraham Odoh (sub Malik Mothersille, 57 mins), Joel Randall (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 57 mins), Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Bradley Ihionvien 57 mins)

Unused substitutes: Nicholas Bilokapic, James Dornelly.

Lincoln: George Wickens (sub Zak Jeacock, 77 mins), Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Jackson, Ethan Erhahon, Tom Bayliss (sub Jack Moylan, 57 mins), , Conor McGrandles, Dom Jeffries (sub Erik Ring, 57 mins), Ben House (sub Freddie Draper, 79 mins), Tom Hamer, Sean Roughan, Jovon Makama (sub Bailey Cadamarteri, 57 mins).

Unused substitutes: Lewis Montsma, John McKiernan.

GOALS: Posh – Poku (65 mins).

Lincoln – House (32 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Collins (foul), Curtis (foul), Sparkes (foul).

Lincoln – Darikwa (delaying the restart).

REFEREE: Tom Reeves 6.

ATTENDANCE: 9,537 (1650 Lincoln approx).