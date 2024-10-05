Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the last kick of the game from a Peterborough United player, Kwame Poku lifted some of the gloom from the Weston Homes Stadium.

In fact there’s nothing like a 94th-minute winner to turn groans of despair after another far from convincing performance into a riotous celebration. Poku pounced when former Posh man Lewis Freestone poked the ball straight to him after a Jack Sparkes corner had led to a goalmouth scramble, but manager Darren Ferguson is too intelligent and experienced to believe a corner has been turned with this 2-1 victory.

There was too much poor defending and sloppy passing on show for that even after the boost of Donay O’Brien-Brady’s first career goal in the sixth minute. Stevenage created the better chances and roamed into the more threatening attacking positions, but a combination of good goalkeeping, brave blocks and weak finishing meant they didn’t equalise until the 64th minute through Louis Thompson.

To be fair to Posh they responded well to the setback and looked the better side in the final stages. Substitutes, including Joel Randall who was back from the cold, pepped Posh up, although relief as well as happiness was an overriding emotion at the final whistle.

Posh made three changes to their starting line-up. but the headline news concerned the substitutes’ bench where there was that return for Randall, who presumably kissed and made up with Ferguson.

Sparkes, Oscar Wallin and Cian Hayes were recalled, with James Dornelly, George Nevett and skipper Hector Kyprianou missing out. Captain Kyprianou has been added to a lengthy injury list, although midfielder Ryan De Havilland made the matchday squad for the first time after recovering from a knee operation. Archie Collins took the armband, although a fifth caution of an untidy personal season means he will now miss the next League One game.

Stevenage arrived at the Weston Homes Stadium as unlikely favourites after winning their last two matches with clean sheets. Posh promotion heroes Dan Butler and Nathan Thompson started at the back.

Thompson lasted 10 minutes before hobbling off, and after Posh had taken the lead with a precise left-foot 20 yarder from O’Brien-Brady. That goal arrived from the first Posh attack on six minutes and they didn’t do a lot of meaningful attacking after it. Thompson did make a fine challenge to halt Ricky-Jade Jones and Sam Curtis robbed Dan Butler inside the area and was close to setting up Jones, but the big chances arrived at the other end.

Stevenage seem to be more patient than last season’s play-off chasers, but they had joy peppering the left side of the Posh defence where Sparkes and Wallin didn’t defend with any great certainty. Jamie Reid left both for dead on the half hour, but opted for power and Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer was up to the challenge.

From the corner Jordan Roberts missed the ball with the goal at his mercy and five minutes later Jake Young beat Wallin with ease, tricked his way past Steer, only for Sparkes to arrive and make a goal-saving block.

Ferguson showed his frustration by making two half-time substitutions, including Randall for Hayes. Dornelly was also introduced for Curtis. Randall arrived to generous applause and started like a man with a point to prove. On 50 minutes he was involved twice with Dornelly and Poku before the latter saw a shot saved and six minutes later Poku teed Randall up on the edge of the area, but he shot disappointingly wide.

It was a bright start to the second-half, but as soon as Stevenage started to gain possession Posh looked horribly vulnerable. Another Posh old boy Carl PIergianni sent a header straight at Steer, and the goalkeeper tipped a deflected Reid shot over the bar. The misses couldn’t continue and when Louis Thompson ventured unmarked into the area he was found by Harvey White and delivered a thumping finish. A minute later Roberts was charging in on goal, but Posh had sufficient numbers back and survived.

Two tired-looking sides then crashed into each other with Posh doing most of the pressing. De Havilland delivered an impressive cameo from the bench and his precise chip found Fernandez who couldn’t get the ball down quickly and his shot was deflected behind.

But one last corner – and Sparkes’ delivery was pretty much on the money all afternoon – was kept alive by Fernandez and Poku finished it off to the joy of a side clearly lacking in confidence, but who also played with plenty of spirit.

Posh: Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, Sam Curtis (sub James Dornelly, 46 mins), Archie Collins, Donay O’Brien-Brady (sub Ryan De Havilland, 79 mins), Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku, Cian Hayes (sub Joel Randall, 46 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, David Ajiboye, Abraham Odoh.

Stevenage: Murphy Cooper, Dan Butler, Carl Piergianni, Nathan Thompson (sub Lewis Freestone, 11 mins), Luther Wildin, Louis Thompson (sub Elliott LIst, 86 mins), Eli King (sub Harvey White, 63 mins), Jordan Roberts, Dan Phillips (sub Dan Kemp, 86 mins), Jamie Reid, Jake Young (sub Tyreece Simpson, 63 mins).

Unused subs: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Nick Freeman.

GOALS: Posh – O’Brien-Brady (6 mins), Poku (90 + 4 mins).

Stevenage – L. Thompson (64 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Wallin (foul), Collins (foul), Poku (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Stevenage – Butler (foul), Freestone (foul).

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz 5.

ATTENDANCE: 8,108 (775 Stevenage).