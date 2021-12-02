Poku at the double as Peterborough United Under 23s win well at Everton

Kwame Poku.

And recent signing Joe Taylor opened his account for Posh who have picked up seven points from their opening three group game fixtures.

Taylor gave Posh the lead with a close-range finish in the early stages of a match played at Southport FC. Kobe Jae Chong and Johnson Adu Gyamfi did the groundowrk for the goal.

Charlie O’Connell’s header from a Joe Tomlinson corner was cleared off the line, but Posh were soon celebrating a second goal thanks to Poku’s excellence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer signing from Colchester picked up a loose ball just inside Everton’s half and burst forward before supplying a fine finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Tomlinson’s set-piece delivery became a feature of the game, but the full-back also popped up on his goalline to make a clearance midway through the second half.

Posh defended fairly comfortably throughout and made certain of victory 10 minutes from time courtesy of another fine Poku finish.