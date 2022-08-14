Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle scores from the penalty spot past Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Pilgrims followed an opening day win over Barnsley with a convincing 2-0 success against Peterborough United on Saturday, to move up to fifth place in League One, one place behind Posh on goal difference.

Schumacher insisted his side were worthy winners against an out-of-sorts Posh team who made four substitutions at half-time. Posh had won 2-0 at Plymouth in an EFL Cup tie on Wednesday, although both sides made multiple changes to their usual starting line-ups.

Schumacher told the Plymouth Herald: “It was a brilliant result and really good performance. I felt, right from the first whistle we were at it today.

Ben Thompson of Peterborough United is closed down by Dan Scarr of Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We spoke on Thursday and Friday about us not starting the game well enough on Wednesday night against these and we sort of allowed them a little bit too much time and space on the ball.

"We looked at it, worked on it, and felt if we could get some pressure on them early on, try and get the crowd behind us and play a good tempo - especially in the heat - then that would be hard to beat, and it was.

"I felt we fully deserved our lead when we got it. We probably should have scored before we did get the first goal but I can't be too critical. Overall it was a really good performance.

"The heat was in the back of our thoughts, but we couldn't change the way we were going to play because it was going to be hot.

"Thankfully the game plan was spot on and the lads executed it and played really well. We caused Peterborough some problems, forced turnovers and probably could have scored a couple more goals. It wasn't to be but it was a really pleasing day.

"We expected that Grant (Posh boss McCann) would make changes at half-time because we were dominant in the first half. We didn't expect four changes but that's what we got.

"I thought they were better after that, the changes were good. They changed their shape, they made it a bit more difficult for us to get a press on because they had a back four rather than three.

"We had to adjust then. We just felt they were getting a foothold in the game and it was still 1-0 so we decided to go back to 3-5-2.

"We played with two strikers up the top, to try and stem the tide coming at us, and I thought it worked. Thankfully we got the second goal to give us all a little bit of breathing space.

"We are hard to stop when we run like that. We have played Barnsley and Peterborough, who were Championship teams last season, and beat them both at Home Park without conceding.