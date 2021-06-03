Plenty of interest, but no bids for a Peterborough United striker whose numbers stack up nicely against the best in the club’s recent history

Jonson Clarke-Harris has had plenty to celebrate since joining Posh.

Posh director of football Barry Fry is now keeping quiet about transfer rumours in and out of the Weston Homes Stadium, although he did talk to football website ‘This is Futbol’ recently.

Fry was asked about the likelihood of Clarke-Harris being sold after a 33-goal season and his reply persuaded Rangers and Sheffield United fans in partucular that a move could be on the cards.

Fry said: “The player’s not on a fortune. At our level you don’t get a fortune and at Peterborough you don’t get a fortune. Throughout the last 25 years, we’ve signed and developed players and it’s my job to sell a player to offset the losses.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh again.

“We’ve done that very, very successfully over the last 15 years by telling players ‘you’re not going to become millionaires with us, we’re little Peterborough United, but what we will do is give you a stage and if you perform, then people will buy you off us and they’ll give you lucrative contracts.’”

Posh signed Clarke-Harris for around £1 million from Bristol Rovers last summer. They rejected a bid of £5 million from Bournemouth for the 26 year-old in January.

West Brom also scouted Clarke-Harris last season, but the PT understands no bids have been received by Posh who won’t want to lose Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele from their promotion-winning forward line this summer.

The goals-per-minutes played record of Clarke-Harris certainly demands attention.

Posh have fielded some outstanding forwards in the last decade and the current number nine’s record for pure goalscoring outshines them all, according to the www.transfrmarket.co.uk website.

Clarke-Harris is also top of the Posh goals per League game charts.

Goals-per minute for Posh: Clarke-Harris 126, Jack Marriott 145, Ivan Toney 149, Britt Assombalonga 161, Dwight Gayle 196, Craig Mackail-Smith 198

Goals per Leagvue game for Posh: Clarke-Harris 0.69, Jack Marriott 0.61, Ivan Toney 0.53, Britt Assombalonga 0.53, Dwight Gayle 0.45, Craig Mackail-Smith 0.41.

** Dwight Gayle played exclusively for Posh in the Championship.

** Craig Mackail-Smith also played for Posh at Championship level.