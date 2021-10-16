Dan Butler of Peterborough United in action with Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: There was very little quality on show as Peterborough United lose again

Peterborough United looked sluggish throughout their 2-0 Championship defeat at Middlesbrough today (October 16).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 6:12 pm

They competed okay at times, but their passing was off and they made some poor decisions when in good attacking positions,

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

The goalkeeper was faultless, not that he was very busy. One good low stop towards the end. 6.5.

Photo Sales

2. JOSH KNIGHT

He struggles accepting the ball under pressure, but he moves well with it when he has space in front of him. Made a great goalline block at the end of the first-half and generally defended soundly 6.5.

Photo Sales

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

Deployed as a wing-back and he couldn't quite make the final ball work when he reached the opposition penalty area. He struggled to get back into position when Boro broke. Played with great determination, but he was part of the penalty decision that swung the game in the home side's favour 6.

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

He struggled in the first-half whenever the ball was played behind him. Rightly cautioned and might well have picked up a second yellow card later in the half. Played very well in the second-half when he made numerous clearances of dangerous crosses 6.5.

Photo Sales
Player ratingsMiddlesbrough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4