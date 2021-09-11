PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were outclassed by Sheffield United

There were some very poor individual displays, particularly defensively, which are reflected in the PT player marks.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. CHRISTY PYM
Don't blame the goalkeeper for this defensive shambles. He made a couple of fine saves and could even claim an assist for the first Posh goal. 6.5
2. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back got to play in his preferred position on the right and yet he was run ragged by the movement and speed of thought of the home players. Made a couple of promising runs into the Blades penalty area. 4.5
3. FRANKIE KENT
Captain for the day, but struggled badly on a personal level. Won few headers, outmanouevred on the deck, and gave the ball away sloppily for the crucial second goal 4.
4. DAN BUTLER
Found the challenge of playing as a left-sided centre-back far greater in this game than in his previous outing. Pulled all over the place. One terrific block late in the first half. 4.5.