Conor Coventry of Peterborough United on debut. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were outclassed by Sheffield United

Peterborough United’s players were shown up badly by a Sheffield United side who hadn’t won a Championship match this season before romping to a 6-2 win at Bramall Lane today (September 11).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:17 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:32 pm

There were some very poor individual displays, particularly defensively, which are reflected in the PT player marks.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor

1. CHRISTY PYM

Don't blame the goalkeeper for this defensive shambles. He made a couple of fine saves and could even claim an assist for the first Posh goal. 6.5

2. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back got to play in his preferred position on the right and yet he was run ragged by the movement and speed of thought of the home players. Made a couple of promising runs into the Blades penalty area. 4.5

3. FRANKIE KENT

Captain for the day, but struggled badly on a personal level. Won few headers, outmanouevred on the deck, and gave the ball away sloppily for the crucial second goal 4.

4. DAN BUTLER

Found the challenge of playing as a left-sided centre-back far greater in this game than in his previous outing. Pulled all over the place. One terrific block late in the first half. 4.5.

