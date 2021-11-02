PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players fought hard to claim a point against the Terriers

The introduction of Jonson Clarke-Harris and a change of formation 10 minutes into the second-half helped Posh as an attacking force and the supersub claimed the late equaliser
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. DAI CORNELL
The goalkeeper was very rarely tested. Only one save from a shot that was hit hard, but straight at him, from memory. Kicked indifferently 6.5.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
A mixed bag from a wholehearted performer. Some good tackles, but also exposed at times by a fast-raiding left-sided pair. Picked up his fifth caution of the season so suspended on Saturday. Attacked strongly after Huddersfield went all defensive towards the end 6.5
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Cool and unflustered all evening, even when Posh went to a flat back four 7.
4. MARK BEEVERS
Beevers and Burrows on the left-side of the Posh defence looks susceptible. The captain defended better when Posh switched to a flat back four. Sacrificed towards the end as Posh chased an equaliser 6.