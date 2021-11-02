Jorge Grant in action for Posh against Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players fought hard to claim a point against the Terriers

Peterborough United’s players fought hard to collect a point from a 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight (November 2).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:40 pm

The introduction of Jonson Clarke-Harris and a change of formation 10 minutes into the second-half helped Posh as an attacking force and the supersub claimed the late equaliser

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. DAI CORNELL

The goalkeeper was very rarely tested. Only one save from a shot that was hit hard, but straight at him, from memory. Kicked indifferently 6.5.

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

A mixed bag from a wholehearted performer. Some good tackles, but also exposed at times by a fast-raiding left-sided pair. Picked up his fifth caution of the season so suspended on Saturday. Attacked strongly after Huddersfield went all defensive towards the end 6.5

Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Cool and unflustered all evening, even when Posh went to a flat back four 7.

Photo Sales

4. MARK BEEVERS

Beevers and Burrows on the left-side of the Posh defence looks susceptible. The captain defended better when Posh switched to a flat back four. Sacrificed towards the end as Posh chased an equaliser 6.

Photo Sales
Player ratingsTerriersHuddersfield TownJonson Clarke-Harris
Next Page
Page 1 of 4