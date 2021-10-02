Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United wheels away to celebrate ater scoring his second goal against Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United star Szmodics struck twice against his old club, but it wasn’t enough

Sammie Szmodics claimed his first goals of the season against his old employers at Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium, but it wasn’t enough as the visitors claimed a 3-2 victory.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 7:14 pm

A late goal sealed the win for the Robins despite Posh exerting heavy pressure for a lot of the second half.

Ratings key: 10-Magnificent, 9-Outstanding, 8- Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

1. DAI CORNELL

One of the better Posh players despite conceding three goals which says a lot about some of the defending in front of him. Made three full length saves to keep out City headers. Composed on the ball and generally dealt with crosses well 8.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Troubled by a direct winger in O'Dowda in the first half and appeared to head into his own net for the first City goal. Great attitude throughout the second half when constantly trying to drive his team forward but couldn't find an accurate, penetrative cross against a massed defence 6.5

3. DAN BUTLER

An excellent goal-saving intervention in the first-half and delivered the cross for Szmodics' second goal. Worked hard up and down the flank, but made the odd sloppy mistake. Crossing into a penalty area which was packed by defenders who were bigger than the forwards wasn't easy, but he still delivered a couple of good ones in the second half 7.

4. FRANKIE KENT

It looked like he should have cleared the ball just ahead of the winning goal which rather spoiled a reasonable defensive display. 6

