Jack Marriott of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players battled their way to a second Easter win

Peterborough United’s players had to show all their battling qualities to secure a second win oof the Easter weekend.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:38 pm

Posh won 2-0 at relegation rivals Barnsley on Easter Monday thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent to stave off relegation until the weekend at least.

Posh Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

Two brilliant, and very different, saves at either end of the match to thwart Carlton Morris were the highlights of an exceptional goalkeeping display 8.5.

2. JOE WARD

Back at wingback from suspension, but limped out of the game at half-time. He had defended well, but his crossing had been poor 6.

3. JOSH KNIGHT

Strong and resolute on the right of a back three. Consistently playing well now. 7.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Comfortable on the ball as always, but made a couple of basic defensive errors after the break thanks to poor decision-making. A weak defensive error should have led to a late Barnsley goal 6.

BarnsleyFrankie Kent
