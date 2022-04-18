PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players battled their way to a second Easter win

Posh won 2-0 at relegation rivals Barnsley on Easter Monday thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent to stave off relegation until the weekend at least.
Posh Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Two brilliant, and very different, saves at either end of the match to thwart Carlton Morris were the highlights of an exceptional goalkeeping display 8.5.
2. JOE WARD
Back at wingback from suspension, but limped out of the game at half-time. He had defended well, but his crossing had been poor 6.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
Strong and resolute on the right of a back three. Consistently playing well now. 7.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Comfortable on the ball as always, but made a couple of basic defensive errors after the break thanks to poor decision-making. A weak defensive error should have led to a late Barnsley goal 6.