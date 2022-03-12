PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players are fighting for their Championship lives

Posh twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Stoke City at the Weston Homes Stadium with Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring twice, the second from the penalty spot in added time.
There wasn’t a lot of quality on show, but the Posh team showed plenty of character.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Made a terrific early save to tip a goalbound shot onto a post which turned out to be crucial and no chance with the two goals he conceded. Some iffy kicking moments, but this is a poor playing surface for everyone. 6.5
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Defended stoutly throughout and might have been unfortunate to concede a late penalty 6.5
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Playing on the right of a three could suit the ball-playing teenager. It was tough out there today against a dashing wing-back and a substitute who also caused problems down the Stoke left 6.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Played with complete commitment as always. He struggled first-half against the lively Jacob Brown and that player moving into a more defensive position definitely helped. Kent took up some fine positions to make clearances in the second half 6.5.