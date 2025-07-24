Plans to tackle ‘inconsiderate and illegal’ parking on Peterborough United match days

Peterborough City Council insists there are plans in place to tackle parking issues on Peterborough United match days during the upcoming season.

Residents living around the Weston Homes Stadium on London Road have suffered from inconsiderate parking by football supporters on busy match days.

Councillor Christian Hogg, who represents the Fletton and Stanground ward, brought up the issue at a full council meeting on July 23 and claimed that residents even as far away as Stanground were “blighted by poor, inconsiderate and illegal parking”.

He asked cabinet member for communities Cllr Alison Jones: “Can the cabinet member say what steps are being made to tackle this issue and encourage supporters to use city centre car parks, specifically but not limited to the upcoming August home game against Luton Town?”

Peterborough United's season starts in August

Cllr Jones said parking enforcement officers would be in place for the match against Luton Town on August 9 who would undertake dedicated patrols in residential streets as well as nearby car parks.

She added: “Parking services are developing and implementing several plans to tackle inconsiderate parking around the football stadium over the season, including enforcement and public messaging.

“To kick the season off, officers will be deployed to take enforcement on match days. For the Luton home game you specifically mentioned, we have allocated five officers.

“We are working with comms and will be running social media campaigns throughout the season to promote our car parks and when not to park in residential areas when Peterborough United are playing at home.

“We are also engaging with Peterborough United for their support on promoting car park locations to both home and away fans, where they can and cannot park, to reduce inconsiderate parking.”

Cllr Hogg suggested putting out temporary signage on match days to help away supporters locate car parks easier in the city.

Cllr Jones assured she would take away and pass on his suggestions.