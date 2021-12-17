Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his goal against Millwall. Photo: Joe Dent.

PICK THE TEAM: Peterborough United’s formation may be settled but should key striker remain as super sub?

Peterborough United have a real chance to put together back-to-back wins when they travel to Blackpool tomorrow (December 18).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:00 am

The key decision for boss Darren Ferguson to make is whether Jonson Clarke-Harris is rewarded with his heroics from the bench against Millwall or if he would be better off staying there to try and repeat the feat.

One thing for sure is that Posh should line-up with a diamond.

The PT has picked its side for the match below.

1. DAI CORNELL

Made a fantastic save late on against Millwall to preserve the lead. So often I've found myself saying there's nothing not much he could have done with the goals, as a sort of compliment but he deserved credit for some of the big saves he's made in matches.

2. JOE TOMLINSON

Even if you'd have told me Dan Butler had made a miracle recovery, Tomlinson still has to play. His set-pieces and general passing ability are something Posh have been missing all season. With the diamond, it puts more pressure on the crossing ability of the full-backs and he has it in spades.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Blackpool have a pacy forward line so it will be an interesting test for Edwards, who is not blessed with pace for such a young man. He has stood up to most challenges thrown at his this season though, so I back him.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

I thought Fergie was a little harsh in the week when he said his partnership with Edwards had done ok. He is finally getting up to the level of player we thought Posh were signing in the summer.

Jonson Clarke-HarrisDarren FergusonBlackpoolMillwall
