PICK THE TEAM: An old favourite formation to return but an ever-present to be axed from our Peterborough United team to face Millwall

The mood is worse still after a failure to beat Barnsley but Millwall is the latest chance to stop the rot.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has played a range of formations but appears to come across something that may have promise.
A new role should be found for a regular, while the time has come for a league ever-present to be replaced as Posh revert to a midfield diamond, an old favourite of Ferguson.
1. DAI CORNELL
Posh need another keeper still and I wouldn't mind if it was one to replace Cornell but he's done a decent job so far. Might have lowered goalkeeper on the list of January priorities.
2. JOE TOMLINSON
The summer signing has impressed recently for the Under 23s. His set-piece delivery from either foot is something to behold and he scored a cracking goal the other week. His delivery would be a step-up from Butler's delivery, which was largely poor against Forest. Which was disappointing since Posh had so many chances to get the ball in but wasted them.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
A class apart from the rest of the side on the ball and I could easily see him going onto have a career in midfield but for now, he is a mainstay in the backline and makes such a difference to Posh playing forward and at a decent pace, he can't do it all.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
On his best run in the Posh side this season, which isn't saying a lot but given the poor ability of the ball of Beevers and the mistakes Kent has made, then he deserves to stay in. He starred at this level previously, he needs a chance to get to that level again, albeit he'll have a lot less protection than Wycombe's combative style afforded him.