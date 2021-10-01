PICK THE POSH TEAM: Old boy has to come in to face his former club and youngster should stay in the Peterborough United side for the visit of Bristol City

But an important one up front could help Posh in a match they need to more enterprising in and a youngster deserves to keep his spot.
I’ll be sticking with the 4-2-3-1 and remember it’s the team I would pick, not the one I think Posh boss Darren Ferguson would pick.
1. DAVID CORNELL
Pleased to see him get a second clean sheet against Bournemouth and he hasn't let Posh down since he was called upon.
2. DAN BUTLER
A reassuring performance against Bournemouth after I had him considered dropping him. He got better after a dodgy start and will be needed more in an attacking sense as well.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Nearly gave me a heart attack on a few occasions last time out, but on the whole played his way out of their press. Established member of the team now.
4. FRANKIE KENT
A key part of the defence.