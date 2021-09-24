PICK THE POSH TEAM: New false nine needed for Peterborough United and a regular needs a wake-up call

There was one big question to answer with this selection, given that Posh have been left with no striker but I think it was a reasonably easy choice.

Elsewhere, an established regular has been dropped as he needs a wake-up call after a poor string of performances away from home.

I’m playing a 4-2-3-1 formation and remember, this is the team I would play, not the one I expect Darren Ferguson to pick.

1. DAVID CORNELL Excellent in the two games he has played this season and of course, he is the only senior option.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON A classy player who has grown into the Championship. His ability to win free-kicks relieves a lot of pressure on Posh and he's scored our only away goal.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS Perhaps Darragh knows what he is talking about. Already looks the best young centre back in the division. Has to play.

4. FRANKIE KENT He'll be expecting less of a physical test against Coventry than he's used to this season but still part of Posh's' best pairing.