Joe Taylor scored his first senior goal as Peterborough United progressed to the EFL Cup second round with victory over Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's young stars shone to help secure a rare EFL Cup victory

Peterborough United saw off Plymouth Argyle to move into the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (August 10).

There were plenty of youngsters on show in a team that saw eight changes to Saturday's victory and included three players making their first starts for the club.

One youngster also did himself proud on his senior debut.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Wasn't called upon often but had to make two big saves in the second half from Ennis and Azaz and they kept Posh ahead. The hosts were already celebrating when he stretched to deny Ennis. 7.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. JOE TOMLINSON

Struggled once Azaz came on and was beaten by the substitute on multiple occasions. Would perhaps have hoped to have made more of an impression in his first game of the season. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. JOSH KNIGHT

Got up and down the pitch well in the first half playing as first a right back and then a right centre back in a three. When Plymouth began to get on top though, he did his defensive job well and made a couple of crucial interceptions and tackles to prevent shots on goal. 7.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. NATHAN THOMPSON

There was a bit of rust on show, which was to be expected given that it was his first start of the season after an injury lay-off. Got the big moments right when Posh were under pressure though and contributed to helping out a centre back partner on full debut. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

