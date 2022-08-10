There were plenty of youngsters on show in a team that saw eight changes to Saturday's victory and included three players making their first starts for the club.
One youngster also did himself proud on his senior debut.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Wasn't called upon often but had to make two big saves in the second half from Ennis and Azaz and they kept Posh ahead. The hosts were already celebrating when he stretched to deny Ennis. 7.5.
2. JOE TOMLINSON
Struggled once Azaz came on and was beaten by the substitute on multiple occasions. Would perhaps have hoped to have made more of an impression in his first game of the season. 6.5.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
Got up and down the pitch well in the first half playing as first a right back and then a right centre back in a three. When Plymouth began to get on top though, he did his defensive job well and made a couple of crucial interceptions and tackles to prevent shots on goal. 7.5.
4. NATHAN THOMPSON
There was a bit of rust on show, which was to be expected given that it was his first start of the season after an injury lay-off. Got the big moments right when Posh were under pressure though and contributed to helping out a centre back partner on full debut. 7.
