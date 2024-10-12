It was a strong attacking effort from Posh after they’d reached the interval 3-1 down. Defenders were responsible for all the Posh goals , but they also struggled to keep the Rotherham forwards at bay.
There are a wide range of marks for the players.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor 4-Awful.
1. JED STEER
The goalkeeper was horribly exposed in the first-half by defensive lapses. Made a big save at 3-3 from a close range header. Passed the ball out from the back well - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
A first professional goal capped an excellent first-half for the young right-back. He took up intelligent attacking positions and linked up well with Kwame Poku, while also defending soundly. He tired and became a little ragged in the minutes leading up to his substitution - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
He was beaten a bit too easily for the second Rotherham goal, but this was another improved display with some combative tackling and some quality set-piece deliveries which led to two goals. Denied a goal by a brillianty defensive block, but immediately created a goal from the resultant corner 8. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Growing in stature by the game. Won many defensive challenges and popped up with the equalising goal. He's unstoppable in the air if the delivery is good. Clearly relishing the chance to skipper the side - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
