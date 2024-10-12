Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Rotherham. Photo David Lowndes.Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Rotherham. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's young side showed they are up for the fight in League One

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Oct 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 21:28 BST
Peterborough United’s delivered a stunning second-half comeback to draw 3-3 with Rotherham United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

It was a strong attacking effort from Posh after they’d reached the interval 3-1 down. Defenders were responsible for all the Posh goals , but they also struggled to keep the Rotherham forwards at bay.

There are a wide range of marks for the players.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor 4-Awful.

The goalkeeper was horribly exposed in the first-half by defensive lapses. Made a big save at 3-3 from a close range header. Passed the ball out from the back well - 7.

1. JED STEER

Photo: Joe Dent

A first professional goal capped an excellent first-half for the young right-back. He took up intelligent attacking positions and linked up well with Kwame Poku, while also defending soundly. He tired and became a little ragged in the minutes leading up to his substitution - 7.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Photo: Joe Dent

He was beaten a bit too easily for the second Rotherham goal, but this was another improved display with some combative tackling and some quality set-piece deliveries which led to two goals. Denied a goal by a brillianty defensive block, but immediately created a goal from the resultant corner 8.

3. JACK SPARKES

Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Growing in stature by the game. Won many defensive challenges and popped up with the equalising goal. He's unstoppable in the air if the delivery is good. Clearly relishing the chance to skipper the side - 7.5.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Photo: Joe Dent

